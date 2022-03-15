Dentsu India names Aalap Desai as CCO for Taproot Dentsu and Isobar India

In both the roles, he will report to Ajay Gahlaut, group chief creative officer India (GCCO), dentsu Creative India

Dentsu India has appointed Aalap Desai to the role of chief creative officer (CCO) of Taproot Dentsu. He has also been elevated to the role of CCO for Isobar India, from his previous role of national creative director (NCD). In both roles, he will report to Ajay Gahlaut, group chief creative officer India (GCCO), dentsu Creative India.

In his new role, Desai will lead Isobar India’s creative team and also work towards transforming Taproot Dentsu into a next-gen, digital-first agency. In his previous stint at the company, he co-headed the creative team at Dentsu Webchutney, Mumbai. Apart from this, he was a part of the creative teams at Disney+ Hotstar, Leo Burnett, JWT, DDB Mudra, Ogilvy, and Publicis Ambience.

Aalap Desai and Titus Upputuru come with vast expertise and experience; and their contributions are bound to outweigh the expectations of clients and the industry, Sidharth Rao, CEO, dentsuMB Group said. “The decision is vital to the growth of dentsu Creative in India and aligned with the network’s global ambitions. Over the years, they have been groomed with the proficiency to build brands from scratch and are excellent at measuring and matching the market pulse with client needs. With this move, I look forward to dentsu Creative India reinforcing creative solutions in newer and undefined ways,” he added.

Meanwhile, Titus Upputuru has been elevated from his role as creative head to NCD at Taproot Dentsu, Gurgaon. Upputuru will lead the agency’s Gurgaon creative team and will report to Aalap Desai. He has also been entrusted with the additional charge of leading integrated solutions for dentsu Creative India. In this role, he will report to Ajay Gahlaut, GCCO, dentsu Creative India.

“Their brand-building approaches are contemporary and fresh. I feel that’s the need of the hour. All the conversations around us are evolving and it is inevitable for brands to evolve their conversations too. They are perfect for that task. Their expertise in brand thinking and storytelling will create robust digital-led creative solutions for clients. I am looking forward to working with both,” Gahlaut stated.

