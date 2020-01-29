Dentsu India launches ‘Behtar Parvarish Ka Pata’ campaign for Ashiana Housing

The first two brand films reinstate the fact that if children begin to learn early on, they learn for life.

Brand solution agency Dentsu India has launched a new campaign for Ashiana Housing to promote the brand’s three kid-centric projects. The campaign comprises three video films and various digital assets to be rolled out on digital, print and out-of-home (OOH). The campaign aims to highlight Ashiana Housing’s promise of ‘Behtar Parvarish Ka Pata’.

Since, modern urban living often means sacrificing time spent with our families, the campaign focuses on highlighting the project providing children with a wholesome upbringing is the first step towards molding better citizens. The first two brand films reinstate the fact that if children begin to learn early on, they learn for life. It does not just shape their future as working professionals but also as human beings. The third film is more tactical in its approach. It highlights the fact that the property which is a little further from the residence, makes a significant difference during a child’s formative years, made possible due to the environmental amenities and activities at Ashiana Kid-Centric Homes.

According to Varun Gupta, director, Ashiana Housing, the five pillars of ‘Kid-Centric Homes’ come together to create an environment that fosters physical, intellectual and emotional growth of children.

Malvika Mehra, chief creative officer, Dentsu India, the positioning for Ashiana Kid-Centric Homes has never been about selling four walls but more a way of life for kids today, to make them better citizens tomorrow. “As a follow up to the original launch campaign ‘Behtar Parvarish Ka Pata’, with this new set of films, we’ve planted another new thought ‘Bachchey aaj jo seekhenge, wohi to kal duniya ko seekhayenge’ (what kids learn today, they will teach the world tomorrow),” she added.

“Ashiana is a citizen-first brand that embodies the true spirit of human values, which is reflected in their products like the Kid-Centric Homes. Not many housing brands can take such a sharp stance over the fear of limiting the larger target audience,” Asheesh Malhotra, executive vice president and branch head, Dentsu India – Mumbai, said.

Ashiana Housing, which has been one of the pioneers in launching senior living and assisted living, has now also delivered Kid-Centric Homes in South Gurgaon, Bhiwadi and Jaipur with over 1200 families residing there.

