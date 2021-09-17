Dentsu India elevates Roopam Garg to CEO of dentsu X India

The appointment is effective immediately.

Dentsu India has appointed Roopam Garg to CEO for dentsu X (dX) India. Garg was the chief operating officer (COO) of dX India for five years. He will continue to report into Divya Karani, CEO, media – South Asia in his new role. In his new role, Garg will be responsible for carrying forward the learnings of seamless integrated consumer and brand interaction to drive holistic communication planning for clients’ business. The appointment is effective immediately.

“We are living in exciting times, with many new progress prospects ahead of us. dentsu X currently holds an enviable position in the industry. I’m confident that under Roopam Garg’s leadership and his intuitive ability to assemble highly motivated teams, the best days are yet to come,” Divya Karani, CEO, Media South Asia, dentsu X, said.

During his role as COO, Roopam Garg has played a role in accelerating dentsu X’s growth. He has over two decades of experience in communication/media holding senior leadership roles spanning across five regions/markets India, MENA, China, Vietnam and London. Prior to this, he has held senior leadership roles as managing director of Publicis Groupe Vietnam and COO of ZenithOptimedia Group India.

“dentsu X’s stature and growth is a result of our data-driven design, our commitment to deliver ‘experience beyond exposure’, and our deep client-agency partnership in effecting business outcomes. Along with our team, I look forward to accelerating our growth momentum,” Roopam Garg added.

dX India currently offers integrated communication solutions through its three agency brands: dentsuX- palette, dentsuX-cubic and dentsuX-matrix. Aligned with the global plan of transforming into the world’s most integrated group by 2024, dX India’s growth story will further accelerate dentsu India 2.0.

