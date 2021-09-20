Dentsu India elevates Rahul Vengalil to managing partner of Isobar

Rahul Vengalil’s first stint with Isobar India was in 2011 when he joined the agency as senior group head.

dentsu India’s creative experience agency Isobar has elevated Rahul Vengalil to the role of managing partner. In his new role, Vengalil will be responsible for building the business with creativity and experience as the key focus for future growth. He will report into Heeru Dingra, chief executive officer (CEO), Isobar India group. “The solutions we offer are led by talents who possess extraordinary skillsets. Rahul Vengalil is one of our finest resources with key domain expertise and with the thrill to set up new standards each time. His strategic-led, client-centric approach is in sync with our offerings. We are certain that he will accelerate Isobar’s growth trajectory for India,” Heeru Dingra, CEO, Isobar India group, said.

Rahul Vengalil’s digital expertise cuts across capabilities in business transformation, strategy, branding, experience, and innovation. As chief business officer prior to the elevation, he played an active role in driving the Isobar India growth story to newer heights and has added significant brands to the agency’s client roster, augmenting Isobar’s creative line of business.

Rahul Vengalil’s first stint with Isobar India was in 2011 when he joined the agency as senior group head. As per the company, he successfully took up and executed the challenging mandate to expand the agency’s footprint across India and set up Isobar’s first South branch in Bangalore. However, Vengalil moved on from Isobar at the start of 2017 to launch his own audit and digital transformation company – What Clicks, and returned to the agency in 2020. His clientele over the years includes brands such as Myntra, Visa, Marks & Spencer, Titan International, Skore, Eicher, Paradise Biryani, Wrangler, Air Asia, Sun Network and Sterling Holidays.

Isobar’s team of innovative and creative folks are aligned with the agency’s global vision of transforming into the most creative experience agency worldwide, Rahul Vengalil, stated. “I am looking forward to begin this fresh chapter at Isobar India. My experience with Isobar has transformed my journey; and now is the time to set up new benchmarks. With our ‘Invent Make Change’ agenda, we are committed to being instrumental in creating an experience economy within India,” he added.

The change is part of the network’s global plan to transform into the world’s most integrated group by 2024; it also accelerates the market’s growth journey into dentsu India 2.0. The group will further support the delivery of Isobar’s capabilities and services from India, and the structure will promote collaboration and knowledge-sharing across the India team, embodying the Isobar moto of “Invent, Make, Change”.

