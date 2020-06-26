Dentsu India elevates Indrajeet Mookherjee to the role of president

He will continue to report into Simi Sabhaney, CEO, Dentsu India

Brand solutions agency Dentsu India- from the house of Dentsu Aegis Network (DAN), has promoted Indrajeet Mookherjee, erstwhile executive vice president, to the role of president, effective immediately. He will continue to report into Simi Sabhaney, CEO, Dentsu India.

As per the new mandate, Mookherjee will lead the agency’s flagship businesses that include Toyota and ITC Foods. He will also take charge of the agency’s Chennai and Kochi offices that service brands such as MRF, TVS Housing, Waycool, Jos Alukkas and Geojit, as part of their client roster.

With two decades of experience across some of the leading communication networks in India and Indonesia, Mookherjee has worked with brands such as Unilever, Nestle, Mondelez, Apple, Himalaya Herbal and AB InBev. He joined Dentsu India as executive vice president in 2016. Prior to that, he was managing director at Soho Square, Indonesia, a part of the Ogilvy Group.

According to Simi Sabhaney, Indrajeet is one of the agency’s finest managers who leads from the front, a mentor to many and a true partner to clients alike. “Equally adept at ‘farming’ and donning the ‘hunting’ hat, he has led and consolidated significant new business wins for the agency. I believe, in his new role, Indrajeet will take the agency to greater heights.”

The last four years at Dentsu India have been career defining in ways I had never imagined, Indrajeet Mookherjee said. “And now we are faced with a new normal where we will see a paradigm shift in the way brands present themselves. It is in times like these when being effective, intuitive and most importantly, demonstrating true partnership with our clients, will be the marker in defining client-agency relationships,” he added further.

