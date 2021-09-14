Dentsu India bolsters its digital, experiential and PR capabilities under Isobar India

This change is part of the network’s global plan to transform into the world’s most integrated group by 2024

Dentsu India has bolstered its digital, experiential and PR capabilities under the Isobar India group, comprising creative agencies Isobar India and WATConsult, and the PR agency, Perfect Relations. The group structure will see the three agencies align with Isobar’s global proposition: crafting distinctive brands and innovative experiences for a connected future. Heeru Dingra, previously chief executive officer (CEO), WATConsult, will lead the group as its CEO, reporting into Amit Wadhwa, CEO, dentsu Creative India.

As per the company, this change is part of the network’s global plan to transform into the world’s most integrated group by 2024; it also accelerates the market’s growth journey into dentsu India 2.0. The group will further support the delivery of Isobar’s capabilities and services from India, and the structure will promote collaboration and knowledge-sharing across the India team, embodying the Isobar spirit of “Invent, Make, Change”.

Strategically, India is one of our largest and most important markets for Isobar, Jean Lin, global CEO, creative and executive officer, dentsu Group said. “Heeru joined us through the acquisition of WATConsult and has gone from strength to strength, cultivating a culture of creativity and innovation. Heeru will strengthen Isobar’s growth story, bringing together the best specialists from different creative disciplines to create the next wave of transformative experiences for our clients and in turn, accelerate our brands into the dentsu India 2.0 vision. I am certain that with Heeru at its helm, the Isobar India group will continue to grow and deliver excellence for our clients,” Lin added further.

For Wadhwa, Heeru’s appointment to lead the Isobar group as its country CEO takes the dentsu India 2.0 journey a notch up. “The decision is also in alignment with our global ambition of transforming into the most integrated network by 2024. We aim to deliver the best of our offerings to clients with pathbreaking ideas and solution-led strategies, making our headway into excellence,” he stated.

“As I take this new leap, my aim is to offer world-class integrated services and top-notch expertise that bring value to our current and future clients. People and creativity are at the core of our business, and I assure our clients will only be served with the industry’s best,” Dingra said.

