Dentsu India appoints Ramsai Suriyanarayanan as managing partner, trading, media

Dentsu India on Tuesday announced the appointment of Ramsai Suriyanarayanan as managing partner, trading, media. He will be responsible for leading media investments for Reckitt. In addition, he will also play an integral role in developing dentsu Media’s investment model and portfolio.

We are elated to welcome Suriyanarayanan to the team. He will collaborate with our agencies and media partners to create ROI and deliver value to our clients across media in today’s dynamic media industry,” Divya Karani, CEO, media South Asia, dentsu, said.



Suriyanarayanan brings with him more than 25 years of experience. During his long career, he has spent 14 years at senior positions across procurement, sales and marketing functions in the media industry. He is also credited for driving many industry-first innovations across multiple clients and sectors, Dentsu India said in a statement.



“I am excited to join one of the world’s fastest-growing client-centric networks, dentsu. It is a privilege to join this team that combines the needs of the clients with consumer intelligence insights, unlocking unique possibilities for sustainable value and lasting change. I look forward to the association and contribute to the greater objectives of dentsu and our clients,” Suriyanarayanan stated.

