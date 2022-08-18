Dentsu India appoints Bhasker Jaiswal as chief operations officer, media

Dentsu India has appointed Bhasker Jaiswal as the chief operations officer, media, dentsu India. As a member of the executive team, Jaiswal will report to Divya Karani, chief executive officer, media, dentsu South Asia. In his new role, Bhasker will lead integration, transformation, and operational excellence agendas while driving innovations and excellence for dentsu clients and businesses through its three award-winning media agencies; Carat, iProspect and dentsu X. He will work closely with Divya Karani to deliver business transformation, set up and standardise operations and systems, govern product leadership, and enable sustainable revenue growth.

“Bhasker joining the team here in India is another great step on our journey to become the go-to network of choice for brands in India. His impressive track record, savvy business judgment, operational excellence, and an innate understanding of people and their motivations make him ideal to lead our transformation and integration,” Divya Karani, said.

With over 24 years of experience in the media and advertising industry across APAC (India, Malaysia, China, and Singapore), Bhaskar specialises in building solutions for advertisers and media companies across monetisation, research, and media investments. His key strength sits in understanding the eco-system of consumers, advertisers, and media owners, as well as the decision-making heuristic. He aims to disrupt the current thinking and has developed industry-leading proprietary products which bring efficiency and effectiveness across geographies and clients. “I look forward to adding value by improving dentsu processes to impact client outputs as well as improving the lives of our biggest assets – our people,” Bhasker Jaiswal, stated.

Part of Dentsu Group, Dentsu International is a network designed for helping clients predict and plan for disruptive future opportunities and create new paths to growth in the sustainable economy. Dentsu aims to deliver people-focused solutions and services to drive better business and societal outcomes though its varied brands such as Carat, Dentsu Creative, dentsu X, iProspect and Merkle.

