Dentsu India announces leadership changes; elevates Divya Karani and Kartik Iyer

As part of its global organisational redesign, global media and marketing communications conglomerate Dentsu International, has announced key leadership changes in India. Kartik Iyer, erstwhile president – Media Brands and Amplifi, will now join the network’s market leadership team as its chief operating officer (COO). He will continue to report into Anand Bhadkamkar, CEO India, dentsu, and will be instrumental in driving the implementation of dentsu’s new business model within the country. The network has also appointed Divya Karani, CEO at dentsu X India, as the chief executive officer (CEO) for Media, South Asia. Here, Media includes the agencies dentsu X, Carat, iProspect and Posterscope.

Iyer will help navigate dentsu’s global transformation program with a focus on collaborating with leaders and client teams across businesses in the market to change how the network works and inculcate the culture of operational excellence. He will engage with regional teams, global teams, and all other network brands to ensure that the ongoing transformation program and the new business model is efficiently adopted and effectively addresses local business requirements. Meanwhile, Karani will be responsible for driving the global media strategy and delivery in South Asia, ensuring its alignment and relevance to the market. She will continue to report into Anand Bhadkamkar.

“Dentsu is committed to delivering the best to its clients and Kartik and Divya are veterans in what they do. Kartik is recognised industry-wide for his media expertise while Divya is one of our finest from the industry. Her strength lies in delivering first-class, client-centric results and I am confident that their expertise and experience will only help accelerate the effectiveness, purpose, and performance offered to our clients,” Bhadkamkar stated.

Haresh Nayak will continue to serve as COO for dentsu Media in India in addition to his other current roles as president, Posterscope Asia Pacific and MD, Posterscope India, while Rubeena Singh is now in-charge of the freshly rebranded iProspect. Anita Kotwani will continue to lead the Carat brand for India.

