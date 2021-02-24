Dentsu Impact wins mainline and digital creative mandate for Zeno Health

Dentsu Impact won the account following a multi-agency pitch

Pharmacy chain brand Zeno Health (formerly known as Generico) has awarded its mainline and digital creative duties to Dentsu Impact India, the creative agency from the house of dentsu international. Dentsu Impact won the account following a multi-agency pitch that also involved several other leading agencies.

With this association, Dentsu Impact aims to build a strong foothold for Zeno Health in the progressively growing retail and online pharmacy space across the country. The agency will kickstart the association with the launch of a massive campaign for Zeno Health in Mumbai.

The rise of online pharmacies in the healthcare segment has been phenomenal, Amit Wadhwa, president, Dentsu Impact said. “We are excited to partner with Zeno Health, an omnichannel player in this segment whose focus is to build a holistic healthcare environment that is accessible and affordable to all. We are looking forward to creating some great work, together,” he added further.

In this era of online and offline pharmacies, we look forward to helping Zeno Health become a part of every Indian’s life, Anupama Ramaswamy, managing partner and national creative director, Dentsu Impact, added.

“We are beginning the brand creation journey for Zeno Health and we cannot imagine a better partner than Dentsu Impact to unveil this journey to the world. We look forward to creating an impeccable consumer healthcare brand, together,” Siddharth Gadia, founder, Zeno Health stated on the association.

In addition to the dentsu branded agencies, dentsu international’s presence in India comprises the global network brands Carat, iProspect, Isobar, Posterscope, Vizeum, MKTG, Amnet and mcgarrybowen. The network also includes the locally-acquired brands Milestone Brandcom, WATConsult, Fountainhead MKTG, the Perfect Relations Group, mcgarrybowen India, Fractal Ink Design Studio Linked by Isobar, SVG Columbus and Merkle Sokrati.

