Dentsu Impact elevates Ajit Devraj and Anupama Ramaswamy to managing partners

Dentsu Impact, the creative agency from the house of Dentsu Aegis Network (DAN) India, has elevated Ajit Devraj and Anupama Ramaswamy to the role of managing partners. The duo will continue to report into Soumitra Karnik, chief creative officer, Dentsu Impact, Dentsu India and mcgarrybowen India and Amit Wadhwa, president, Dentsu Impact.

In their new role, Devraj and Ramaswamy, together, will oversee the Gurgaon and Bangalore operations for Dentsu Impact. Devraj will be the business lead while Ramaswamy will head the creative arm of the agency. These key elevations, as per the agency, is directed towards the next phase of its growth.

Previously executive vice president, Devraj joined Dentsu Impact in 2018. Prior to that, he was a management consultant with companies like Accenture and PwC in Australia and the UK. Meanwhile, Ramaswamy has led Dentsu Impact as national creative director for four years. Under her leadership, the team has worked on some accounts such as Maruti Suzuki, Ikea, Tata Tea, Max Hospitals, Max Bupa, Vivo among others. Previously, she has worked with agencies like Cheil India, JWT, Draft FCB, and Lowe.

According to Karnik, during this time of constant fast changes that our industry is going through, Ajit and Anupama have a hard task ahead — to embrace ‘what’s new’ faster than others, to deliver growth at the back of solid creative reputation, to be always ‘people-first’ and to keep the joy of advertising intact,” he added further.

For Wadhwa, the two leaders come with balanced mindsets and grit. “This is an important phase for Dentsu Impact. We move into a new era, hereon, where creativity embraces the new approach to communication,” he stated.

