Dentsu Impact bags creative and social media mandate for Antara Senior Living

A Max Enterprise, Antara Senior Living is a luxury retirement community situated in Dehradun

Dentsu Impact, the creative agency from the house of Dentsu Aegis Network, has bagged the creative and social media mandate for Antara Senior Living (a Max Enterprise). Prior to this, Antara Senior Living had partnered with Dentsu Impact during the launch of its ‘community’ in Dehradun.

“With Antara Senior Living expanding into a larger audience space and moving into a new and exciting phase, coming back couldn’t have been sweeter. The interesting thing here is that we are looking at the brand holistically, which includes digital at the core of it,” Amit Wadhwa, president, Dentsu Impact said.

For Soumitra Karnik, chief creative officer, Dentsu Impact, the category is both interesting as well as challenging.“Senior living is associated with a lot of cultural and social taboo in India. Our aim will be to make people see the merit in what Antara has to offer and getting people to feel a sense of pride while choosing Antara as their residence. This is a brand that seeks to bring about a positive change in the society when it comes to people’s perception about senior living, and we are more than happy to be part of this journey,” he added.

“The first time around was very different as we were just bringing in a whole new dimension to senior living. The category was very nascent, and we had a huge task at hand to launch Antara Dehradun. Now that we are a well-recognised brand within the category, the focus is to make Antara Way of Life more relatable to a much larger audience and touch many more lives. Team Dentsu Impact with their vast and varied experiences seemed just the right partners in this journey,” Renuka Dudeja, head, marketing and communications, Antara Senior Living said.

A Max Enterprise, Antara Senior Living is a luxury retirement community situated in Dehradun.