Dentsu Impact bagged the digital mandate for Tata Global Beverages India tea brands

Dentsu Impact’s Bangalore branch has won the digital mandate for TGB.

Dentsu Aegis Network’s creative arm Dentsu Impact’s Bangalore branch has won the digital mandate for Tata Global Beverages’ tea portfolio which includes brands such as, Tata Tea Premium, Tetley, Kanan Devan, Chakra Gold among others.

“At Tata Global Beverages, it is our endeavour to remain at the cutting edge of digital marketing through innovative use of the medium. We are successfully driving the digital agenda on our brands, which is, to continuously engage with today’s audience 24×7, in the environment which is most convenient to them,” Puneet Das, vice president – marketing, Tata Global Beverages India said.

According to Amit Wadhwa, president, Dentsu Impact this new partnership is a big step for Dentsu Impact, especially the Bangalore branch, in becoming the new age agency. “With the consumer and the media landscape changing rapidly, brands are evolving too. With this evolution, it is extremely important for agencies to re-invent through expertise and ideas and, when you win businesses through this fresh thinking, you know you are on the right path,” he added.

‘Winning a Tata business and that too in a highly competitive region like Bangalore is not everyone’s cup of tea’ – we were told this when we were working on the pitch. We pride ourselves in being strategically and creatively very strong, especially when it comes to integrated ideas. This is what makes Dentsu Impact so successful in most of our pitches. With mega brands such as IKEA and Tata Tea, our Bangalore office has managed to acquire an enviable position in such a short span,” Soumitra Karnik, chief creative officer, Dentsu Impact said.

Dentsu Aegis Network’s presence in India comprises the global network brands Carat, iProspect, Isobar, Posterscope, Vizeum, MKTG, Amnet and mcgarrybowen along with the Dentsu branded agencies – Dentsu Impact, Dentsu One, Dentsu India, dentsu X, Taproot Dentsu and Dentsu Webchutney. Also, newly added to the group are the recently acquired local brands Milestone Brandcom, WATConsult, Fountainhead MKTG, the Perfect Relations Group, Happy mcgarrybowen, Fractal Design Studio, SVG Columbus and Merkle Sokrati.