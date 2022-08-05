Dentsu Group acquires a majority stake in global technology and services firm Extentia

Dentsu Group Inc. on Friday announced that it has entered an agreement to acquire a majority stake in Extentia, a global technology and services firm with a focus on enterprise mobility, cloud engineering, and user experiences. Extentia will join Merkle, a technology-enabled, data-driven customer experience management (CXM) company within Dentsu Group’s international business, Dentsu International.

As one of Salesforce’s largest partners and its top agency partner, we owe it to our customers to deliver world-class, cross-functional, cross-platform expertise, Michael Komasinski, global CEO, Merkle, said. “Extentia differentiates itself through a design-first approach to its cloud-native technical and engineering product solutions, This strategic acquisition will allow Merkle and dentsu to meet the growing market demand for support our clients in driving complex architecture integrations,” Komasinski added.

Established in 1998, Extentia has nearly 800 staff in Pune and Bangalore, India. With this acquisition, Extentia further bolsters Merkle’s existing Salesforce capabilities, adding scale and additional geography in India. As a Salesforce Crest Partner and one of the nine Salesforce product development outsourcers globally, Extentia adds expertise with more than 350 Salesforce certifications and new Salesforce App Cloud capabilities. The union will further expand Merkle’s existing offering in Salesforce Sales and Service Cloud capabilities.

“We’ve found a partner in Merkle – complementing our respective strengths, scaling our digital capabilities, and delivering positive value for all our stakeholders. Building on our capabilities across digital transformation, experience-centricity, and cloud platforms, Extentia and Merkle will deliver advanced solutions to more customers across the world than ever before. As a member of the growing Merkle family, we look forward to shared opportunities, limitless synergies, and collaborating on a shared vision of the future,” Umeed Kothavala, CEO, Extentia, stated.

Extentia employees, including the leadership team, will make the transition to Merkle. The company will be known as “Extentia, a Merkle Company” with immediate effect and will develop joint go-to-market plans and accelerate growth across both businesses.

