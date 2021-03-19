Dentsu Data Sciences unveils industry position paper ‘Who Ate My Cookie?’

The report has been published under its specialist consumer insights wing dentsu Marketing Cloud (DMC) Insights

The Data Sciences division of dentsu international India, has published a new industry position paper ‘Who Ate My Cookie’ under its specialist consumer insights wing dentsu Marketing Cloud (DMC) Insights. The report details both the challenges and opportunities faced by marketers, publishers, consumers and data brokers as they struggle to adapt to a changing ecosystem landscape built for a privacy-first world.

With a goal to deliver more relevant ads to consumers, companies have amassed troves of customer data via third-party cookies, which eroded customer trust, the agency said in a statement. This industry position paper aims to describe the shift and need toward a privacy-first world by demystifying ecosystem changes and attempts to provide guidance to marketers and publishers on navigating a “privacy-first” online world devoid of third-party cookies.

The digital revolution that created so many new business and marketing opportunities is now driving the customer revolution, Gautam Mehra, chief data and product strategy officer (Asia Pacific) and CEO, dentsu Programmatic said. “Developing strong customer relationships has always been fundamental to building a successful business practice. This becomes more vital in a privacy-first world. Through our position paper, we endeavor to assist the industry in navigating through the fast paced ecosystem changes and provide guidance on a few possible solutions to strengthen customer experiences with privacy at its core,” he added.

“To succeed in the new customer-driven environment, organisations must be able to use consent-based information, technology and analytics to deliver relevant customer experiences across channels. A privacy-first world promotes the need to develop first-party data sets in a far more secure and privacy-focused way. Future competitive advantage will depend on the ability of brands to have more control over their audiences in a trust based world,” Nishant Malsisaria, vice president– product strategy (Asia Pacific) dentsu Data Sciences, added.

