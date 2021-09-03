Dentsu Creative ropes in Ajay Gahlaut as group chief creative officer

He will be responsible for accelerating dentsu India’s creative businesses under one optimised service line

Dentsu India has announced the appointment of Ajay Gahlaut as group chief creative officer (GCCO), spearheading creative excellence across dentsu India’s creative agencies. Gahlaut will report into Amit Wadhwa, CEO, dentsu Creative India and will be responsible for accelerating dentsu India’s creative businesses under one optimised service line, the company said in a statement.

With over 27 years of experience in advertising, Gahlaut wrote the line ‘Do Boond Zindagi Ki’ that anchored the Pulse Polio Immunisation campaign with the actor Amitabh Bachchan. He also created more than a dozen commercials for the campaign. Gahlaut was also behind the line ‘Make It Large’ for the whiskey brand Royal Stag and created the character ‘Mr. Murthy’ for Voltas Air Conditioners. He has also created work for the whiskey brand Imperial Blue with the famous ‘men will be men’ sign off. Some of the most significant brands that Gahlaut has worked on are Pernod Ricard, BMW, HT Mint and KFC.

Dentsu India is in the midst of an exciting transformation journey towards dentsu India 2.0 and Ajay’s joining is a critical part of the plan, Wadhwa said. “Ajay is a well-respected creative leader with years of experience across categories and the right mindset that matches with dentsu India 2.0. With the brilliant creative minds in our business, we will be a force to be reckoned with, delivering growth for our clients while continuing our creative evolution at pace and scale,” he added further.

“Creativity is in the spotlight, with brands looking to differentiate themselves in a disrupted marketplace – it has never been a more exciting time to work in this field rich with opportunity. I look forward to joining dentsu, Amit and the creative teams, delighting clients and creating era defining work together,” Gahlaut stated.

