Dentsu Creative India strengthens its creative team in the north

Dentsu Creative India has appointed Dalip Daniel as group executive creative director and Tulika Seth as group creative director. Both will report into Joy Mohanty, chief creative officer, Dentsu Creative India. As per the company, Daniel and Seth will focus on boosting the agency’s creative competence for its existing and prospective clientele. They will design ideas that create culture, change society and invent the future by keeping modern creativity at the heart of the business.

For Joy Mohanty, both play a key role in driving the company’s agenda of creativity beyond silos. “Together with a superb body of work, Seth and Daniel bring with them a wealth of experience across formats,” he added.

Daniel has held leadership roles across agencies and radio stations such as Ogilvy & Mather, GroupM ESP, and BIG 92.7 FM. He has worked for various brands including Airtel, Nokia, Limca, Dabur, Pepsi, LG, Tata Tea, SONY, Nestle Milo, Honda, Perfetti, Horlicks, UNICEF, Max New York Life, Zomato, Luminous, and Uttarakhand Tourism. In addition to this, he has also created branded content for TV shows and launched BIG 92.7 FM in North India.

Tulika Seth comes with 16 years of experience and has led creative teams at agencies including Lowe, TBWA, Grey, Innocean, and Humour Me in Delhi and Mumbai. Some of the brands she has worked with include Hyundai, Dunzo, LG, DS Group, Set Max, Dabur, National Geographic, Henkel, Anne French, and Parle, among many others. “What has drawn me to dentsu is how it has embraced digital technology in its everyday thinking, to firmly establish itself as a future-forward organisation. ‘Wholly integrated’ is the key descriptor that has really got me excited,” Tulika Seth stated.

