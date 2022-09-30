DENTSU CREATIVE India rolls out new campaign for Panasonic Washing Machines

DENTSU CREATIVE India in association with Panasonic Life Solutions India, has released its latest campaign – ‘India’s Truly Smart Washing Machines’. According to the company, Panasonic Washing Machines, powered by Miraie, comprises interesting features such as a built-in heater, wash wizard, and stain genius, making the chore of washing clothes smart and effortless. Keeping this in mind, the campaign is a series of short films that aims to convey this message to the world.

Very few people are aware that Panasonic is a noteworthy name in the domain of home appliances and washing machines globally, Ujjwal Anand, executive vice president, DENTSU CREATIVE India, said. “Even fewer people know about the astonishing features of these washing machines. So, as the brand custodians, it was pertinent for us to convey it to the audience; and what better way than utilising and leveraging the already established chemistry of Gupta Ji and Naveen for Panasonic. The catchphrases and punches in the communication will surely intrigue the TG to know more about Panasonic Washing Machines,” he added.

The three-film campaign showcases Naveen – the protagonist, introducing Gupta Ji to a smarter way of washing clothes. The characters’ humorous banter illustrates the features of the washing machine in an entertaining and interesting way.

Panasonic as a brand is committed towards helping consumers live their best by aiding them with the right choices customised as per their lifestyle, Shirish Agarwal, head, brand and marketing communications, Panasonic Life Solutions India, stated. “The digital campaign is an extension of this. It depicts the true, slice-of-life moments of an Indian household, on how we struggle to remove stubborn stains using various home remedies. It goes on to highlight how technology can be the key enabler for clean and fresh laundry. Panasonic’s latest range of smart washing machines is designed with advanced technologies that offer a value proposition of comfort, convenience, and connectivity,” he highlighted.

