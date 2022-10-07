Dentsu Creative India promotes Benny Augustine as chief operating officer

Dentsu Creative India has elevated Benny Augustine to the role of chief operating officer (COO). For his new role, he will report to Amit Wadhwa, chief executive officer (CEO) and closely work with the company’s global operations community, led by global COO, Andrea Terrassa.

While we move into this new era, it is important to have someone to spearhead the operational transformation who understands people as well as the business, Amit Wadhwa, CEO, Dentsu Creative India, highlighted. “To be honest, I don’t think I could have asked for a better person than Augustine to do this,” he added.

In the new role, Augustine will oversee the operations of the company where his aim will be to build various frameworks, platforms, and business processes that promote efficiency and effectiveness for clients. Furthermore, he will aim to foster the company culture by leading internal initiatives and implementing training programs to help develop talent.

“It would be both challenging and exciting to be the COO of one of the most creative networks globally. I am thankful to Amit and the Dentsu senior management for considering me for this critical role” Augustine stated.

As per the company, Augustine has been with the network for over a decade, where previously he was a part of the senior management team at Dentsu Webchutney as chief financial officer (CFO). He played a key role in establishing the agency as one of the top and largest digital creative agencies in India, the company added.

