Dentsu Creative India appoints Sumeer Mathur as chief strategy officer

Dentsu Creative India has appointed Sumeer Mathur as chief strategy officer. In his new role, Mathur will be responsible for building upon Dentsu Creative’s strategic capabilities in order to further enhance its work and market-leading creative reputation. The aim, agency claims, is to leverage the group’s strength in data and technology to deliver a deeper understanding of consumers, society and contemporary culture – consequently transforming brands and businesses through modern creativity. Work that creates culture, changes society and invents the future.

“It’s a privilege to join the team at Dentsu. There isn’t a communication agency in the country right now that combines tech, culture, craft, and ideas the way dentsu does. They are ahead of the curve and have their feet firmly planted in the future, in order to deliver value to clients,” Sumeer Mathur said.

His responsibilities will include brand management, digital, and PR. In addition to this, he will work closely with Ajay Gahlaut, group chief creative officer, Dentsu Creative India, and the business teams to ensure the highest quality of output from the agency.

With over 20 years of expertise, Mathur is a firm believer in communication that creates business and brand impact. He has previously held national, regional and global strategic responsibilities for many brands, which include Colgate-Palmolive, Clinic Plus, Clinic All Clear, Fair & Lovely, Airtel, Horlicks, Royal Enfield, Livon, Taj Hotels, UNICEF, Adidas, LG, Microsoft, Bira and Muscle blaze, to name a few. He has worked with many agencies such as Rediffusion DYA&R, Lowe Lintas, JWT, DDB Mudra and Edelman. Prior to this, he was the national strategy head at Havas Creative. Additionally, Mathur has played a significant role in creating work that has won numerous effectiveness awards for brands like HUL, Airtel Money, Microsoft PCs, Livon, UNICEF, CHAI, etc.

Sumeer Mathur’s appointment takes us a step further toward our vision for Dentsu Creative in India to lead the way in modern creativity, Amit Wadhwa, said. “He not only brings in knowledge and credibility from some of the best agencies but also has vast experience across brands, digital and PR, which indeed makes him the perfect fit. I, along with the entire leadership team, are looking forward to working closely with him and reaching new milestones in the future,” he added.

