Dentsu Creative India appoints Sudhir Das as executive creative director

Dentsu Creative India has appointed Sudhir Das as executive creative director (ECD). In his new role, Das will oversee and strengthen the creative capabilities of the agency’s Bengaluru office, further leveraging the power of ‘Modern Creativity’ across brands. It is to be noted that Dentsu Creative aims to transform brands and businesses through the lens of ‘Modern Creativity’, that delivers ideas that create culture, change society and invent the future. He will report into Arjuna Gaur, chief creative officer (CCO), Dentsu Webchutney and dentsuMB. “Sudhir Das is an experienced creative leader with some of the world’s biggest brands in his portfolio. He is as comfortable with mainline advertising as he is with new age forms. A brilliant, well-rounded creative, Das will be an invaluable addition to the team,” Arjuna Gaur, chief creative officer, Dentsu Webchutney and dentsuMB, said.

With over two decades of experience, Sudhir Das has won over 50 national and international awards. Prior to this appointment, he was with Leo Burnett as associate executive creative director (AECD). In his previous roles, he has worked with numerous brands such as Coca-Cola, Nestle, Apple and Airtel, to name a few. Additionally, Das also has an interest in technology and how it can be used to spark new and intriguing conversations.

“The Cannes jury has confirmed what we knew all along – this is the best agency to be in. I am looking forward to joining this bunch of incredibly talented and hard-working people and aim to continue their awe-inspiring trajectory of success,” Das stated.

Dentsu Creative India recently was declared the ‘Agency of The Year’ at the Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity 2022 – a first-ever for India. Dentsu Creative India also won a Titanium for the country for its ‘Unfiltered History Tour (UHT)’ campaign in addition to bagging three Grand Prix – another first, two Gold Lions and three Silver Lions – making UHT the most awarded work not only from India but globally.

Read Also: Social Panga bags the social media marketing mandate of Tally Solutions

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook