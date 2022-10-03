Dentsu Creative India appoints Joy Mohanty as its chief creative officer

Dentsu Creative India has announced the appointment of Joy Mohanty as its chief creative officer. He will report into Ajay Gahlaut, group chief creative officer, Dentsu Creative. In the new role, Mohanty will be instrumental in accelerating Dentsu Creative India’s growth trajectory in the North region. He will align with the agency’s ambition and work closely with the creative teams to build solutions that have the power to transform brands and businesses through the lens of modern creativity, the company said in a statement.

“Dentsu Creative is transforming into a powerhouse of creativity. We are rapidly building capabilities to stay ahead of the curve in a dynamically evolving industry. However, the tallest structures are built on strong foundations. Joy’s appointment is, thus, vital to our plan for times ahead. He is a veteran who has worked on some of the most groundbreaking campaigns. I am certain that his experience will bring solidity and wisdom into the fresh, bubbling cauldron of creativity at dentsu,” Gahlaut said.

In a career spanning over three decades, Mohanty’s professional journey has been deeply rooted in Indian culture. He has worked on a host of brands such as Maruti Suzuki, Google, Nestle, Absolut, Thums Up, Makemytrip.com, Housing.com, HP, to name a few. In his previous roles, he held creative leadership positions in agencies like Publicis Capital and Lowe Lintas. Prior to joining dentsu, he led Goldilocks – an agency from the Usha International group.

“An enviable list of clients makes this a big opportunity. I look forward to adding to the energy and doing some great work,” Mohanty stated.

Some of the notable campaigns Mohanty has worked on include – Maruti Suzuki’s ‘Kitna Deti Hai’, Absolut’s ‘Colourless’, Google Search, Google Maps’s ‘Paanch Minute ko Paanch Minute Banate Hain’, Google Maps 2-wheeler’s ‘Paaon Zameen Se Door Rahenge’, Housing.com’s ‘Yahan Search Khatam Karo’ and Google Railwire’s ‘#StoriesFromTheStation’. He was also a part of the ‘Money Made Simple’ campaign for Google Pay and Google Assistant’s India launch.

Also Read: Need of the hour: A central law to regulate online games of skill

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook