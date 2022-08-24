DENTSU CREATIVE India appoints Ajeet Shukla as group ECD

DENTSU CREATIVE India has appointed Ajeet Shukla as group executive creative director. In his new role, Shukla will report into Aalap Desai, chief creative officer, Taproot Dentsu and Isobar India. As group executive creative director, Shukla aims to drive DENTSU CREATIVE’S global proposition to transform brands and businesses through the power of ‘modern creativity’ in the western region of the country. “Right now, DENTSU CREATIVE is a wonderful work in progress. It’s this time when you need the right people to join in and add to building it. Ajeet Shukla fits that profile on every count. His body of work is brilliant and his attitude and love for the business are contagious,” Aalap Desai said.

Prior to this appointment, Shukla was with Publicis India as executive creative director. With more than 16 years of experience, Shukla has worked with brands such as IPL, ZEE, Disney+ Hotstar, TATA Salt, Ferrero Rocher, Heineken, Amstel, Skoda, Aegon Life, TATA AIG, HDFC MF, HDFC Bank, BPCL, Mak Lubricant, CHINGS, ZEE5, Dish TV, Emami Navratna, Ghadi, among others.

For Shukla, the bigger the challenge, the bigger the opportunity. “I am looking forward to working in such a great creative environment filled with the best of the creative minds in the industry. I really look forward to doing some great work here,” he added.

DENTSU CREATIVE India recently took the world by storm when it was declared the ‘Agency of The Year’ at the Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity 2022 – a first-ever for India. It was nothing less than a historic hat-trick with DENTSU CREATIVE India also lifting a Titanium for the country for its ‘Unfiltered History Tour (UHT)’ Campaign in addition to bagging three Grand Prix – another first, two Gold Lions and three Silver Lions – making UHT the most awarded work not only from India but globally.

