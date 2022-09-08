DENTSU CREATIVE appoints Riccardo Fregoso as chief creative officer of Italy

DENTSU CREATIVE has appointed Riccardo Fregoso as chief creative officer of Italy. Prior to this appointment, Fregoso was with Publicis Italy where he was global ECD. For Emanuele Nenna, chairman and CEO for Italy, DENTSU CREATIVE, Fregoso brings experience, quality and an approach perfectly aligned to the company’s vision, combining ideas, strategy, creativity, data, technology and craft. “Having a creative like Riccardo join us, with a long list of international successes, is a fundamental step in our journey. We believe that creativity has the power to create culture, change society and invent the future: that’s what we call Modern Creativity,” he added.

According to the agency, Fregoso is one of the best known and most respected European creatives internationally, due to his integrated creative approach and strong portfolio of global campaigns and awards, gained over the past 14 years. Fregoso has led campaigns for brands such as Coca-Cola, Nespresso, L’Oréal, Nestlé, Barilla and Netflix, winning over 150 international awards, including 27 Cannes Lions, 10 D&AD Pencils, 2 Grand Prix Eurobest and the Grand Prix LIA.

His most significant work includes the launch of Netflix France at Ogilvy Paris in 2015, for which he won the first Data Lions for a French agency; Nestlé Purina’s “Street-Vet” campaign (9 Lions at Cannes Lions 2019); and Barilla’s “Playlist Timer” campaign, which saw a brand not used to creative recognition win four lions at Cannes in 2021, as well as numerous other international awards.

Originally from Milan, Fregoso graduated in Philosophy and Aesthetics at the University of Bologna and at the Sorbonne in Paris. He began his advertising career in France at BETC and then worked in international groups such as TBWA, Ogilvy, McCann (winning Agency of the Year in Cannes in 2019 for the first time while he was there) and was most recently at Publicis Italy. Dentsu is investing in this agency, which has great potential, Riccardo Fregoso stated. “In Italy we have a great team and approach to culture and work, which makes all the difference. Among the many ambitious goals we have set, there is one that is very clear, and very beautiful: to make this agency the place where everyone can make the best work of their career,” he highlighted.

DENTSU CREATIVE, led internationally by Fred Levron, global CCO, was born from the union of all the creative brands of the dentsu group, and was officially launched at Cannes Lions 2022, where it immediately received the “Agency of the Year” award. In Italy, this new creative agency includes over 250 people, with clients including American Express, DAZN, Generali, Skoda and Spotify, making it one of the top players in the market. Committed to being a force for good, DENTSU CREATIVE is also the first network agency in Italy to be named a Benefit Corporation, upholding the legal standards of operating as a purpose-driven business contributing to an open, inclusive and fair society.

“We are investing in the best creative talent in EMEA. Italy is already one of the top three DENTSU CREATIVE markets in the region, and we believe it has great potential. Hiring someone of Riccardo’s quality, whose approach and work encapsulates our vision of Modern Creativity, shows our ambition for this important market,”James Morris, CEO EMEA and UK, DENTSU CREATIVE, said.

