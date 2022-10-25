Dentsu Creative announces its global leadership team

Dentsu Creative has announced its global leadership team with Andrea Terrassa as the global chief operating officer, Iván Czwan Altobelli as the global chief people officer, Julie Scelzo named as global clients chief creative officer and Jon Dupuis being global clients president.

“Terrassa is without doubt one of the best when it comes to engineering modern structures and processes, while Altobelli is top in the game to onboard the next generation of talent. In Scelzo and Dupuis we have a unique driving force, which will deliver the most compelling offer to meet the needs of, and attract more, global clients,” Fred Levron, chief creative officer, Dentsu International, said.

The new appointees are tasked with building and sustaining a culture of creativity, through operational excellence, attracting and retaining world-class talent and ensuring seamless collaboration to ensure that clients achieve the full potential of modern creativity, the company claimed.

Prior to the appointment, Terrassa will closely work with the global operations teams across all areas of the business, including media and CXM, to help achieve the business’ ambition of offering horizontal creativity to clients. Further, Altobelli joined dentsu International in 2021 where he played a role in delivering its creative and digital agency integration for agencies such as Karmarama, Rothco, Droga5, Creative Drive, MXM and PacificLink. Moreover, Scelzo will look to offer enhanced content marketing, entertainment and IP creative strategies, as well as ensure creativity delivers horizontally for the client, from content to commerce, media to CXM. Lastly, Dupuis will work with Dentsu Creative’s leadership teams globally to ensure that clients are provided with integrated solutions to achieve new executions that connect with the largest possible audience in contextually relevant ways, the company claimed.

