Dentsu appoints Sunil Lulla as consultant advisor for India

Dentsu has appointed Sunil Lulla as consultant advisor for India. In his new role, he will report to Peter Huijboom, interim CEO, dentsu India, and will be responsible for driving business growth and activation in the market. Lulla’s appointment comes into effect on April 4, 2022.

For Huijboom, Lulla will continue to accelerate the company’s growth trajectory while working with dentsu’s various teams to define and activate its success. “Sunil Lulla is joining us at a critical time as we realise the benefits of our transformation through our integrated offering. He has had an impressive career with significant achievements in the businesses he has worked with, and I am looking forward to our partnership. We see significant opportunity in the India market and I am pleased with the momentum we are seeing,” he highlighted.

As per the company, Lulla will partner with members of the India leadership team to capitalise on the opportunities delivered through dentsu India’s transformation. He will also work on ensuring the competitiveness of dentsu India’s distinctive, integrated capabilities in a fast-paced, evolving marketplace. Previously, he served as CEO of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC). Lulla has also worked with Balaji Telefilms as group CEO in his previous stints.

This is an opportunity to work with a business that is relentlessly focused on shaping its business to help clients navigate the changing market context and pioneer a new way forward, Sunil Lulla stated. “I am looking forward to partnering with Huijboom and building on the progress made with the leadership team, being a part of the team that works together to transform into the agency of tomorrow,” he added.

