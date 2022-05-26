Dentsu appoints Saagar Sethi as president of Amplifi

Dentsu India has appointed Saagar Sethi as the president of its supply side management platform, Amplifi. In his new role, Sethi will lead the network’s investment management, media trading (media owner services and principal buying) and content (original partnerships and entertainment) businesses in India. He will also have responsibility for helping drive the growth of The Story Lab and Posterscope, two specialist agency units within dentsu which focus on entertainment production and Out of Home (OOH) capabilities, respectively.

Sethi, who stepped into the role in April 2022, will report to Divya Karani, media CEO, dentsu – South Asia and work closely with the global Amplifi leadership. “We have Sethi joining our management team as we consolidate and prepare for the next stage of growth. In today’s increasingly complex media market, the experience he brings to the table will help us increase our client delivery skills in India,” Karani said.

Prior to this, Sethi was the head of indirect procurement in LG Electronics India, where he played an instrumental role in handling projects, nationally and internationally. He has also participated in organisational design, transitioning and change management journeys for brands such as LG Electronics and Ernst & Young.

“The timing of this opportunity could not have been better. This role complements my transformation experience and passion. I am committed to creating synergies and incremental value for all our clients, stakeholders, and partners, underpinned by the need of driving compliance and transparency,” Sethi stated in the new role.

Part of dentsu, dentsu international is made up of six brands – Carat, dentsu X, iProspect, Isobar, dentsumcgarrybowen, Merkle, and supported by its specialist brands. With services and solutions in media, CXM and creative, dentsu international claims to operate in over 145 markets worldwide with more than 45,000 specialists.

Read Also: WATConsult bags creative and social media mandate for CarDekho

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook