Dentsu appoints Rashmi Vikram as chief equity officer in APAC

Vikram will report to Ashish Bhasin, CEO of dentsu international Asia Pacific and Kinch Ong, regional human resource director, Asia Pacific

dentsu international has announced the appointment of Rashmi Vikram as chief equity officer in APAC. The appointment commences with immediate effect. Vikram will report to Ashish Bhasin, CEO of dentsu international Asia Pacific and Kinch Ong, regional human resource director, Asia Pacific.

She joins dentsu from Microsoft, where she was group diversity and inclusivity practice lead, responsible for delivering success by making inclusion a habit, with the aim of creating inclusive products and services for Microsoft’s customers. Prior to Microsoft, she was country head for India at Community Business, an NGO that champions inclusive business practices in Asia. Her other roles have included diversity and inclusion specialist at Thomson Reuters. “I am passionate about the work I do and am excited to be working with the global, regional and country teams at dentsu to champion, reinforce and build an inclusive culture,” Vikram added in her new role.

“Dentsu’s strength lies in making a difference. To do that, we seek out diverse perspectives, celebrate differences and empower everyone to bring their most authentic self to work. We encourage our leaders to build diverse teams, teams with a healthy, vibrant culture. A culture that enables every employee to do great work, build a phenomenal career and know they belong. We are very excited to have Rashmi on board to champion diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) and we look forward to working with her to chart meaningful progress for our businesses in APAC,” Bhasin said.

“Rashmi has a solid track record in the DEI space, and I have no doubt she will inspire and make a difference. She will ensure that DEI is interwoven into the fabric of our organisation, fostering an even richer culture and experience for our people, clients and partners. Along with our colleagues in the region, I look forward to working with her to create and communicate the future state vision of DEI and roll out detailed plans of long and short-term initiatives,” Kinch Ong stated.

Read Also: Airtel rolls out new brand campaign highlighting customer preference for its network

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook