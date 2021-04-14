Dentsu APAC’s Data Sciences Division launches GPT-3 powered content creation engine

By linking GPT-3 with performance data, this content generation engine, puts the power of artificial intelligence-led copy-creation in the hands of every Creative across dentsu

Dentsu Asia Pacific’s Data Sciences Division has announced the launch of a Generative Pre-trained Transformer version 3 (GPT-3) powered content generation engine. The engine is designed to produce several iterations of creative copy tied to historic and predictive performances of content and is embedded in dentsu Marketing Cloud (DMC) – dentsu’s proprietary consumer insight and intelligence platform for creative and performance marketers.

By linking GPT-3 with performance data, this content generation engine, built by dentsu’s Data Sciences Division, puts the power of artificial intelligence-led copy-creation in the hands of every Creative across dentsu.

One of modern marketing’s most powerful enablers has been using data to understand audiences and create content that resonates powerfully with them, Sidharth Rao, chairman, Dentsu Webchutney and dentsumcgarrybowen India said. “While compelling storytelling is paramount to connecting brands with their audiences, data enables one to move beyond a single limiting thought to unlock the full potential of an idea. As a digital-first creative network, products such as the GPT-3 powered content engine will enable our teams to mitigate the pressure that content creation requires through the intelligent use of technology to drive efficient creative product and deliver better customer experiences,” he added.

Available in 15 languages and applicable globally, the GPT-3 powered Creative Engine will be merged with dentsu international’s marquee data-driven marketing engine – the dentsu marketing cloud.

“AI and ML allow for the intelligent processing of information to deliver better efficiencies. With Neuro-linguistic Programming and deep learning coming to the forefront of data-driven creative messaging, enabled by GPT-3 and its applications, the link between effective creative messaging and content generation at scale is entering its golden era. The use of this new technology within our creative product is testament to Intelligence Augmentation at the driving seat of creative innovation and yielding better outcomes for clients and marketing practitioners the world over,” Gautam Mehra, CEO, dentsu Programmatic and chief data officer, dentsu Asia Pacific, added.

