  • MORE MARKET STATS

Dentsu APAC’s Data Sciences Division launches GPT-3 powered content creation engine

By: |
Updated: Apr 14, 2021 7:48 PM

The GPT-3 powered Creative Engine will be merged with dentsu international’s marquee data-driven marketing engine – the dentsu marketing cloud

By linking GPT-3 with performance data, this content generation engine, puts the power of artificial intelligence-led copy-creation in the hands of every Creative across dentsuBy linking GPT-3 with performance data, this content generation engine, puts the power of artificial intelligence-led copy-creation in the hands of every Creative across dentsu

Dentsu Asia Pacific’s Data Sciences Division has announced the launch of a Generative Pre-trained Transformer version 3 (GPT-3) powered content generation engine. The engine is designed to produce several iterations of creative copy tied to historic and predictive performances of content and is embedded in dentsu Marketing Cloud (DMC) – dentsu’s proprietary consumer insight and intelligence platform for creative and performance marketers.

By linking GPT-3 with performance data, this content generation engine, built by dentsu’s Data Sciences Division, puts the power of artificial intelligence-led copy-creation in the hands of every Creative across dentsu.

Related News

One of modern marketing’s most powerful enablers has been using data to understand audiences and create content that resonates powerfully with them, Sidharth Rao, chairman, Dentsu Webchutney and dentsumcgarrybowen India said. “While compelling storytelling is paramount to connecting brands with their audiences, data enables one to move beyond a single limiting thought to unlock the full potential of an idea. As a digital-first creative network, products such as the GPT-3 powered content engine will enable our teams to mitigate the pressure that content creation requires through the intelligent use of technology to drive efficient creative product and deliver better customer experiences,” he added.

Available in 15 languages and applicable globally, the GPT-3 powered Creative Engine will be merged with dentsu international’s marquee data-driven marketing engine – the dentsu marketing cloud.

“AI and ML allow for the intelligent processing of information to deliver better efficiencies. With Neuro-linguistic Programming and deep learning coming to the forefront of data-driven creative messaging, enabled by GPT-3 and its applications, the link between effective creative messaging and content generation at scale is entering its golden era. The use of this new technology within our creative product is testament to Intelligence Augmentation at the driving seat of creative innovation and yielding better outcomes for clients and marketing practitioners the world over,” Gautam Mehra, CEO, dentsu Programmatic and chief data officer, dentsu Asia Pacific, added.

Read Also: Meraqi Digital bags the digital media marketing mandate of Anmol Biscuits

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BrandWagon is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest brand news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. BRANDWAGON
  3. Dentsu APACs Data Sciences Division launches GPT-3 powered content creation engine
Advertisement
Brandwagon

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Eno’s new campaign urges consumers to take action and resolve acidity right at its onset
2MPL launches ‘Hai Akal Khelo MPL’ campaign for IPL 2021
3Meraqi Digital bags the digital media marketing mandate of Anmol Biscuits