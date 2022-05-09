Dentsu APAC makes several key appointments

Dentsu Asia Pacific has promoted Sharan Jaswal to general counsel APAC, and Luke Speers to chief people officer of APAC. The promotions came into effect on April 1, 2022. Further, the company has elevated Paul Koppelman to chief financial officer, APAC effective from May 1, 2022. Meanwhile, Nick Tomlinson, general counsel APAC has been promoted to chief ethics and compliance officer on April 1, 2022. Simon Jones, CFO, APAC has been appointed global director, risk and audit and will assume his new position from July 2022. While Kinch Ong, regional HR director, APAC will be leaving the business due to personal reasons.

“Asia Pacific is important to the future growth of dentsu and our clients. The promotions of three executives in the region will bolster the existing team with people who have grown through our organisation,” Wendy Clark, global CEO, dentsu international, said.

Jaswal brings nearly 20 years of in-house experience with previous roles at ESPN Star Sports and Yahoo. She joined dentsu in 2015 as senior regional counsel and has steadily assumed responsibility, being promoted to deputy general counsel, APAC in 2018. She’s a vocal DEI advocate, founding Women@dentsu in Singapore in 2018 and currently co-leads the women empowerment pillar of dentsu’s DEI strategy in the region.

While Speers brings experience from the digital, telecommunications and financial services sector having previously worked as head of people at iSelect, Telstra, and The MitchelLake Group in consulting capacities. He joined dentsu Australia in March 2016 as head of talent and was promoted to HR director in August the same year, before being promoted to chief people officer in April 2019 and adding South-East Asia to his remit in 2021.

According to destsu, Koppelman delivers transformation and growth, with a global outlook. Having worked in Europe and Asia Pacific over his 20-year career, he has held leadership positions in several global companies across banking, technology and media and entertainment.

