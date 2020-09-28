Dentsu Aegis Network rebranded as Dentsu International

The business will be registered as Dentsu International Limited and is expected to be in use from early October 2020

On Monday, Dentsu Group Inc. announced that its international business Dentsu Aegis Network will now operate under the dentsu brand. The international business will operate alongside its business in Japan and will unite more than 66,000 people globally within the dentsu brand. This will allow all dentsu employees to deliver on the group’s philosophy of true client-centricity through Open Teaming – the concept of all employees realizing innovation for clients from anywhere, the company said.

As per the company, this follows a transformational period for the international business, focused on simplifying its offer to deliver world-class services and integrated marketing solutions that are data-driven, tech-enabled and ideas-led, tailored around clients’ needs. This simplification has seen three lines of business established across media, CRM and creative, making it easier for clients to navigate its services and allowing them to win, keep and grow their best customers.

This represents an important milestone in the evolution of our international business as we build on dentsu’s rich legacy of innovation and industry leadership along with the dynamic growth story of Dentsu Aegis Network, Wendy Clark, global CEO, Dentsu International said. “Our business provides our clients and our people with the best of both worlds, helping them to achieve meaningful progress against a backdrop of unprecedented change and disruption,” Clark added further on the rebranding move.

The business will be registered as Dentsu International Limited with UK Companies House and is expected to be in use from early October 2020.

