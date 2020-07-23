Dentsu Aegis Network expands Soumitra Karnik’s role as CCO Dentsu India

Karnik will lead Dentsu India’s creative output nationally and will be responsible for maintaining and amplifying a robust client-agency relationship

Global media and marketing communications conglomerate Dentsu Aegis Network (DAN) has entrusted Soumitra Karnik, currently chief creative officer (CCO) at Dentsu Impact and macgarrybowen India, with the additional charge of CCO, Dentsu India. He will assume this role for Dentsu India with immediate effect and will report into Agnello Dias, creative chairman, DAN India.

Under the expanded mandate, Karnik will lead Dentsu India’s creative output nationally and will be responsible for maintaining and amplifying a robust client-agency relationship for the agency across its offices in Bangalore, Mumbai, Chennai and Kochi. “Soumitra has that most rare of attributes in a creative person – his creative stamina, and I am sure he will go on to do more than justice to his new extended role,” Agnello Dias, creative chairman, DAN India said.

Karnik joined the network in 2012, playing a key role in the resurgence of the group’s creative reputation. Prior to that, he was an ECD at JWT. In over 11 years spent there, he worked on a variety of clients, including Pepsi, Airtel, Nestle and Hero Honda. Karnik has also worked at Lowe and Percept. Among his notable campaigns are ‘Pepsi Yeh Hai Youngistaan Meri Jaan’, Slice Aamsutra, ‘Yaari Ki Gaadi’ for Hero Honda Splendour NXG, and the ‘What Makes Us Click’ Campaign for Canon, to name a few.

According to Narayan Devanathan, chairperson, Creative Line of Business for DAN India, over the years, Dentsu India has grown to be one of the most stable partners for clients. “With this solid foundation, I am sure Soumitra will help the agency scale new heights with a creativity-first approach,” he added.

“With the mandate and the freedom to build a strong creative culture at Dentsu India, what I now have is an incredibly exciting challenge and an opportunity – all rolled into one,” Soumitra Karnik, CCO, Dentsu Impact, mcgarrybowen India and Dentsu India said.

Read Also: Punit Goenka resigns from Zee Media

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Facebook