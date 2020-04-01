Dentsu Aegis launches DAN Solutions, names Narayan Devanathan as India CEO

In his new role, Narayan will work across all Dentsu Aegis Network agencies in India in media, creative and CRM to build holistic, multi-capability solutions for the clients

Dentsu Aegis Network has appointed Narayan Devanathan to be the chief executive officer (CEO) of DAN Solutions India. In his new role, Narayan will be responsible for developing leading practices to drive client-excellence in the market through integrated solutions. He will work horizontally across all Dentsu Aegis Network agencies in India in media, creative and CRM to build holistic, multi-capability solutions for the clients.

According to Anand Bhadkamkar, CEO, Dentsu Aegis, with the advertising and communications landscape changing continuously, it is imperative to evolve and meet the client’s changing needs. “With over 20 years of experience, Narayan has been a long-standing contributor to the network in India and has been working closely across all agencies to provide solutions for the clients, thereby having a deeper understanding of the clients’ ever evolving needs and the flexible and dynamic requirements our brands must have to meet them,” he added.

Narayan will also lead the creative line of business (LoB) for DAN India as its chairperson as well as retain his existing role as group executive and strategy officer of the network and continue to report into Anand Bhadkamkar. “We aim to bring the best of creative, media and CRM to work for clients and add exponential value to their business,” Narayan stated.

Dentsu Aegis Network’s presence in India comprises the global network brands Carat, iProspect, Isobar, Posterscope, Vizeum, MKTG, Amnet and Mcgarrybowen along with the Dentsu branded agencies – Dentsu Impact, Dentsu One, Dentsu India, dentsu X, Taproot Dentsu and Dentsu Webchutney. The group has also acquired local brands Milestone Brandcom, WATConsult, Fountainhead MKTG, the Perfect Relations Group, Happy Mcgarrybowen, Fractal Design Studio, SVG Columbus and Merkle Sokrati.

