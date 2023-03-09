dentsu appoints Harsha Razdan as CEO, South Asia

Dentsu Asia Pacific, today announced the appointment of Harsha Razdan as CEO, South Asia, dentsu, effective 1 May 2023.

He will be based in Mumbai and will be report to Rob Gilby, CEO APAC, dentsu.

“India has been through the most profound and impressive digital transformation and the future of the digital economy is bright; with new opportunities being generated by the advent of 5G, proliferation of affordable devices, and the development of a new economy accessible to all,” said Rob Gilby, CEO APAC, dentsu. “Harsha’s background in brand building, overlayed with deep knowledge of tech-driven transformation brings formidable cross-capability expertise and will drive growth opportunities in creating a new value ecosystem for clients with consumers at the centre.”

Razdan will be responsible for leading nearly 4,000 talented people across South Asia. He will work with leaders to bring this long-term vision to life.

Harsha Razdan commented on his appointment: “It is a very exciting time to be leading an agency network in India, especially with the significant progress we are seeing in the digital development of our market and what that means for brands. India is leap-frogging other markets in its adoption and development of new technologies, and it’s critical that agencies are capitalising on new opportunities for brands to speak to new consumers.”

With over 25 years of experience, Razdan has worked across organisations including PepsiCo and Unilever, and consulting practices including Accenture where he spent four years in the UK. He joins dentsu from KPMG where he was a senior partner, responsible for overseeing both clients and markets and consumer markets, life sciences and internet business. He also sits on the advisory leadership team as well as the global consumer and retail leadership team.

