Deltin launches its new campaign ‘Relive’ with Rajeev Khandelwal

The gaming enthusiasts will again get a chance to show their skills

Luxury gaming and entertainment brand Deltin launched its new campaign “Relive the Deltin life”. The campaign focuses on providing the users with its state-of-the-art ‘Best Assured’ safety protocol. The marketing campaign includes a video campaign starring Rajeev Khandelwal that will be promoted across social/digital platforms. The video emphasises the new experience and framework Deltin has curated to welcome its users. The campaign will also be amplified through out-of-home (OOH) media. “I believe that we will add a new set of onlookers who search not only for a thrilling lifestyle but also for a glamourous, luxe and safe ambience. We are looking forward to welcoming our guests to the new Deltin Life with our premium quality services coupled with best-in-class safety and hygiene protocol – ‘BestAssured’. Now it is time for patrons to cruise their way into a winning streak and celebrate the new Deltin life graciously,” Arindam Basu, GM-Marketing, Deltin, said.

The gaming enthusiasts will again get a chance to show their skills, ride their lucky streak and let go of the major pandemic blues that had gripped the nation. Deltin stands firm and strong with its high-end hospitality framework and safe environment. Deltin’s launch of the new campaign video called “Relive the Deltin life” with Rajeev Khandelwal, brand ambassador of ‘Best Assured’, delivers the message of new levels of excitement and comfort at all ‘Deltin’ properties. “One can only be present here and experience the global standards with which ‘Deltin’ functions. I am glad to be the face of the campaign and also of the ‘BestAssured’ safety protocol,” Rajeev Khandelwal stated.

In Goa, Deltin owns 3 luxury gaming destinations, off the shores of the scenic Mandovi river at Panjim and operates a land-based casino in its five-star luxury hotel ‘Deltin Suites’. It also owns and operates live gaming destinations in Gangtok and Kathmandu; and a 5 star rated hotel ‘The Deltin’ in Daman.

