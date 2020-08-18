Deloitte acquires Spatial Access to amplify advertising and marketing advisory solutions

The acquisition provides a niche differentiation to Deloitte’s media industry capabilities and uniquely positions them as a dominant player in this space

With the aim of enhancing its advisory capabilities and enabling brands to make more efficient advertising and marketing decisions, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP (Deloitte) today announced the acquisition of specialised advertising and marketing advisory and analytics firm, Spatial Access founded by veteran advertising leader Meenakshi Menon.

According to the consulting firm, this strategic move is aimed at bringing best-in-class solutions from two key industry players – integrating knowledge-driven sector expertise by Spatial Access with the technology and advanced data analytics skills of Deloitte. “With this joint proposition, brand marketers will gain deeper insights on consumers and advertising avenues that will further help position marketing spends as a strategic business investment,” the company said in an official statement.

Deloitte will also help brands instill global marketing best practices to reinvent the ‘Future of marketing’. Brands can have access to insights on optimising their Advertising and Marketing (A&M) spends, by implementing strategies based on analysis and impact-based performance. Deloitte strengthens its foothold in the advertising and marketing advisory space by enabling our clients to enhance the effectiveness of their marketing spends which are directly aligned to their business objectives, Chandrashekar Mantha, partner, media and entertainment industry lead, Risk Advisory, Deloitte India said. “Our endeavor is to help brands address their business challenges by introducing value added, and differentiated tech-enabled solutions across the A&M value chain,” he added.

According to Meenakshi Menon, founder, Spatial Access, this proposition – combined with the need to scale up the impact of marketing through the technology and analytics skills of Deloitte is poised to provide a more holistic, effective, and efficient solution suite on a larger platform and most importantly, deliver significantly enhanced value to the stakeholders. Deloitte’s takeover would enable advertisers and marketers across the country to have a one-stop access to the wider global network and solutions that Deloitte offers to its clients—thereby driving a new era of better ROIs, accountability, and performance through strategic insights, business partnership approach as well as data and tech-led decision making.

