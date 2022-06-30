Dell Technologies urge students to pursue their passion in its new ‘Back To College’ campaign

Dell Technologies has rolled out its ‘Back to College’ campaign PCs not just as an enabler of seamless learning for students, but also gives them in-roads to explore their hobbies and passions. Under the company’s ongoing outreach, ‘Yeh hai Padhai 2.0’, this campaign aims to reaffirm Dell’s commitment and aligns with the changing dynamics of the education industry and an engaging effort to equip today’s youth with modern PCs that can help them transform their passion into lucrative careers. Through the ‘Back to College’ campaign, Dell aims to bring into the limelight their belief in meaningful innovation and the role of technology in helping #DiscoverYourPassion.

Today’s college students are aware, aspirational, and passionate about their hobbies, Mayuri Saikia, director, marketing (consumer), Dell Technologies, India, said. “PCs play an important role in their development and Dell’s ‘Back to College’ campaign is a step towards inspiring them to #DiscoverTheirPassion. ‘Yeh Hai Padhai 2.0’ is a reflection of Dell leveraging its technology leadership to address the evolving needs of the education industry,” she added.

Conceptualised and developed by the creative agency VMLY&R, the campaign kicks off with an ad film, which shows three students using their PC, Dell Inspiron 2-in-1, to transform their passion such as gymnastics, baking, and automobile customisation into a profession. The film further builds on how technology is helping passion blend easily into their daily lives. The second leg of the campaign features celebrity influencers Cyrus Broacha and Cyrus Sahukar collaborating with micro-influencers Parth Bajaj, Agastya Shah, and Radhika Bose, to create engaging conversations about student life, new ways of learning, following passions, and finding success.

According to Mukund Olety, chief creative officer, VMLY&R, from sports and culinary arts to the many realms of design, today’s young learners are ready to dabble, experiment, and learn what it takes to make their passions come alive.

The main video film will be amplified across social media, digital and OTT platforms such as Disney+ Hotstar, Sony Liv and Voot in three languages including Hinglish, Tamil and Telugu. The second phase with influencers will extend to social media platforms, on-ground activations, and retail and online promotions. The campaign will also be magnified further on platforms such as Jagran Josh, news-syndicators such as DailyHunt and inShorts and also on FireTV.

As part of the campaign, Dell will be offering additional warranty, headsets, and discounts exclusively to students at Dell.com, Dell Exclusive Stores, multi-brand outlets, and large format retail.

Read Also: FanCode brings Ravi Shastri onboard as its new brand ambassador

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook