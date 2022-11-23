Dell Technologies India rolls out its #FortifyYourSecurity social media campaign

Dell Technologies India has launched its video-led #FortifyYourSecurity social media campaign for Cybersecurity Awareness Month. As per the company, it has collaborated with various content creators and Dell executives to drive relevant conversations around demystifying data protection for people. The campaign was conceptualised by 20:20 MSL and the communications team at Dell Technologies.

Cybersecurity is no longer a boardroom discussion, but rather a reality for anyone who is connected to the internet, Ripu Bajwa, director and general manager, data protection solutions, Dell Technologies, India, said. “That’s the message we wanted to drive with our campaign – #FortifyYourSecurity. With the campaign video series, our goal was to encourage an actionable dialogue around safeguarding oneself from cyber threats and data breaches in a simple and relatable manner,” Bajwa added.

As the first part of the campaign, the content creators posted short videos capturing anecdotes of their personal cybersecurity incidents. They then urged their circle of influence to spread the word and take charge of their cybersecurity. These video posts were then strung together by Dell Technologies India as the next part of their campaign along with bytes from various Dell executives underlining the message and the need for taking all steps necessary to protect oneself in cyberspace.