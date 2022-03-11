Dell most trusted brand in India, Mi Mobiles ranked second: Report

All three brands held the same positions in TRA’s previous year’s report

Dell has been ranked as India’s most trusted brand third year in a row in TRA’s Brand Trust Report (BTR) 2022, the eleventh edition in its series. Dell is followed in second place by Mi Mobiles, which also leads the mobile phone category for the second year and Samsung Mobiles secures the third place. All three brands held the same positions in TRA’s previous year’s report. Furthermore, there are 36 brands from the TATA group that have entered the report this year.

LG Televisions is up by one rank from the previous year to take up fourth rank, topping the televisions category, and repeating last report performance. Amazon has climbed eleven ranks over last year to come up to fifth place. Close on its heels at sixth position is LIC, the public sector life insurance company. BMW, the premium four-wheeler manufacturer, is at the seventh position this year, up twelve places from the previous report. Titan is up thirty-three ranks over last year to occupy eighth rank in this list, and Lenovo laptops has jumped sixty-three ranks to take ninth place. Samsung is ranked tenth in the consumer electronics–diversified category.

Sony Entertainment Television, Hindi-GEC, is down four ranks to settle for eleventh place. Two-wheeler manufacturer, Honda, retains the twelfth place it held in the previous report. Tata Salt is the thirteenth most trusted brand in India in 2022, up eight steps, and another Tata brand, Tanishq, is up thirty-four ranks, to come to fourteenth place. ICICI Bank climbs fourteen positions to reach fifteenth rank in the most trusted brands list this year.

The batch of brands ranked sixteenth to twentieth have seen a fall in ranks over the previous report. Samsung Television falls seven places to settle at sixteenth place, followed at seventeenth by Apple iPhone, witnessing a dive of twelve places, and Vivo at eighteenth takes a hit of eight ranks this year. LG Refrigerators is ranked nineteenth with a dip of five, and Maruti Suzuki is down twelve places to be ranked twentieth among the 1,000 brands listed in TRA’s Most Trusted Brands Report – 2022.

“This year’s report is different in that some group brands have gained substantially over others. For the first time, 36 Tata group brands have entered the list, followed by Godrej with nine brands. Amul, LG, M&M, Samsung have eight brands each and Reliance has seven brands featured in the report,” N. Chandramouli, CEO, TRA Research, said.

There are 304 categories from 34 super-categories listed in the report. Other category leaders include AMD (semiconductors), Amex (credit cards), Amazon (online retailer), Aachi (spices), AO Smith (water heaters), AU Small Bank (small finance bank), Aviva (life insurance – private), boAt (audio equipment), Godrej Interio (furniture), Jeep (SUV manufacturer), KidZee (pre-school), Lenskart (opticals), Livpure (water purifiers), Meesho (online retailer – ethnicwear), Mount Litera (schools), Muthoot Finance (financial services), Nivea (skincare), Okaya (inverter batteries), Patanjali (FMCG – diversified), Reliance Jio Mart (online grocery), Reliance Smart (grocery-retail), Reliance Trends (value fashion – retail) and Wagh Bakri (tea).

