Dell Laptops takes the top spot in TRA’s most desired brands list; MI, Samsung Mobile Phones, positioned in the top three

For the second consecutive year in TRA’s Most Desired Brands 2022 report, Dell Laptops has emerged as the most desired brand in India. MI retains the second spot for the second year, leading the gadgetry super category and mobile category. Samsung Mobile Phones jumps five ranks to be ranked as the third most desired brand in India. BMW is the fourth most desired brand in India followed by Titan at the fifth position.

“The two Covid years have created many upsets and the consumer’s preferences and perceptions have substantially changed. Consumer desire is the most important measure of the keenness of a consumer on a brand because it measures the deep-rooted psycho-socio-cultural pulls in a consumer’s mind. Desire is so deep rooted that it is usually difficult to alter, but many brands have used the Covid years very well by creating new bonds with consumers,” N. Chandramouli, CEO, TRA Research, said.

The report lists India’s 1,000 most desired brands every year, an outcome of a face-to-face research conducted among 2,509 consumer-influencers in 16 Indian cities.

BATA has improved its performance over the previous year stepping up 23 ranks to stand at sixth rank. LG Televisions is positioned at seventh place, and Hewlett Packard Laptops takes the eighth rank. Sony Televisions is ninth on the list, and LIC which recently went IPO is the tenth most desired brand in the country.

Samsung Televisions is eleventh on the list, and Lenovo is in twelfth place. Apple iPhone is ranked thirteenth falling eight places from the previous report. Amazon, is in the fourteenth position, while Facebook is positioned at the fifteenth spot. FOGG is sixteenth, followed by OPPO Mobile Phones at seventeenth and LG Refrigerators is at the eighteenth place in TRA’s Most Desired Report 2022. Toyota comes at the nineteen rank and Lakme gains two places to come at the twentieth place.

Other category leaders are Jeep in SUV – manufacturer, Nivea in skincare, Tanishq in jewellery, CEAT in tyres, Lenkart in opticals – retail, ACC in cement, PhonePe in digital payments, NIC Honestly Natural Ice Cream in ice cream/frozen dessert, Kent in water purifiers, Okaya in inverter batteries, Gini & Jony in kidswear, Madame in western womenswear, Mac in premium cosmetics, IKEA in home furnishings, Blinkit in online quick delivery and BoAT in smart wearables.

