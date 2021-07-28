Dell emerges as India’s most desired brand: TRA Research

Mi from Xiaomi became the second most desired brand in India gaining ten ranks from the 2020 report

Austin-based Dell has emerged as India’s most desired brand, according to the seventh edition of TRA’s Most Desired Brands 2021 report. It has moved up five ranks from the previous year’s sixth position beating four-time leader Samsung Mobile Phones.

The annual report lists the top 1000 desired brands of India arrived through a research conducted among 2000 consumer influencers from 16 Indian cities.

Mi from Xiaomi became the second most desired brand in India gaining ten ranks from the 2020 report. Home-bound consumers showed a high preference for televisions and ranked LG televisions third, closely followed by Samsung televisions at fourth rank. Apple iPhone fell three positions to be ranked as the fifth most desired brand in India.

Dell in the laptop category has made significant strides in gaining pole position as India’s Most Desired Brand, N Chandramouli, CEO, TRA Research, said. “Of the 1000 brands listed in the report, the top 50 lists 18 Indian brands, nine US brands, eight South Korean brands and seven Chinese brands. There are 29 categories among the top 50 showing a diverse consumer choice, however, mobile phones are the most desired category with nine entrants, followed by laptops and televisions, with four brands each,” Chandramouli noted.

Oppo made a gain of 27 ranks over the previous year to occupy sixth position, followed by LG refrigerators at seventh with a gain of 22 ranks over the 2020 report. Samsung mobile phones fell by seven ranks over 2020 to take eighth rank in the current report. Sony Entertainment Television, the Hindi GEC, fell by five ranks to ninth spot this year despite a growing consumption of TV content and Vivo gained 13 ranks taking tenth place in the current report.

“The seventh edition of TRA’s most desired brands will be remembered as tumultuous at the least. Among the top 1000, the super-categories which added a significant brand count are, stationery up by 83%, healthcare up by 42%, manufacturing up by 40%, and gadgetry up 21%. Super-categories which have reduced in brand count are apparels down by 38%, retail down 33% and BFSI down 21%. It’s not difficult to guess why pens and pencils have become more desirable than banks during the pandemic,” Chandramouli added.

Other significant category leaders in this TRA’s report include ICICI Bank routing eight other brands to lead private banks, LG leading two more categories of washing machines and refrigerators, BMW beating its two German rivals to lead four-wheeler (luxury), IPL team CSK beats MI as the most desired, Godrej Interio making a climb of 148 ranks to lead furniture retail, Livpure galloping 432 ranks to take top position among water purifiers, CEAT upping it by 142 ranks to lead tyres.

