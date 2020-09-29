Dell appoints VMLY&R as its lead creative agency in India

VMLY&R handles the Dell Technologies brand globally, in a multi-faceted relationship that includes brand strategy, martech, customer experiences, among others

Computer technology company Dell has appointed the brand experience agency VMLY&R as its lead creative agency in India for both the consumer and small business portfolio. The mandate was won after a multi-agency pitch.

The move indicates Dell’s intent to adopt a post-digital mindset towards marketing, the technology company said. As the lead agency, VMLY&R will go beyond traditional creative agency duties to create an overarching connected consumer experience for Dell, which will span the entire width from mainline, digital and social communications, platforms and experiences and data.

With the evolved customer journey and changing purchase behaviour it was important to select the agency that brings capabilities in elevating connected consumer experience, Ritu Gupta, director- marketing, Dell said.

We live in an ever-evolving world, where decades of digital adoption has now been compressed into a few months, Anil K Nair, chief executive officer, VMLY&R India, said. “It poses a great opportunity for an iconic brand like Dell to be a portal; connecting them to various aspects of their lives and they get to live, learn, walk and play. The mandate for VMLY&R India is to think beyond the obvious and focus on a superior and seamless customer experience,” he added.

VMLY&R handles the Dell Technologies brand globally, in a multi-faceted relationship that includes brand strategy and creative, martech, customer experiences, social strategy/content, and thought leadership.

Part of WPP, VMLY&R is a global brand experience agency that harnesses creativity, technology, and culture to create connected brands. The agency has offices in Kansas City, New York, London, São Paulo, Shanghai, Singapore and Sydney. With offices in Mumbai and Delhi, VMLY&R India works with client partners including ICICI Bank, Marico, Ford, Kraft Heinz, Future Group, PepsiCo, Abbott Pharma and Swaraj Tractors.

