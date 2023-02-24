scorecardresearch
Delhi Capitals, Viacom18 partner to provide exclusive content from TATA IPL and WPL

As part of this partnership, Viacom18 will leverage JioCinema to bring Capitals’ content to a broader audience across devices.

Written by BrandWagon Online
Delhi Capitals | Viacom18
Delhi Capitals recorded the highest videos views on their native social channels (Facebook and Instagram) among all IPL teams in 2021.

The Delhi Capitals have announced an exclusive partnership with Viacom18, the digital rights holder for the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) and global rights holder for the Women’s Premier League (WPL). 

This partnership will provide fans with access to exclusive content from the franchises of both T20 leagues. 

As part of this partnership, Viacom18 will leverage JioCinema to bring Capitals’ content to a broader audience across devices.

JioCinema users will have access to live streaming of the matches, with the Delhi Capitals’ men’s team playing their first TATA IPL match against Lucknow Super Giants on April 1, while the women’s team will open their WPL campaign against Royal Challengers Bangalore on March 5.

“We’ve built a strong digital presence in the last few years, with a deep connection to our fans. We hope this partnership will enable our fans unprecedented access to the exciting universe of Delhi Capitals through JioCinema.” said Dhiraj Malhotra, Delhi Capitals CEO. 

“The partnership with Delhi Capitals will help augment our digital proposition and give fans a compelling reason to watch exciting exclusive surround content complementing the live coverage of TATA IPL and WPL matches on JioCinema,” said Viacom18 Sports head of strategy and partnerships, Hursh Shrivastava.

