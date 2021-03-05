Delhi Capitals ropes in JSW as principal sponsor

JSW Group is co-owner to the Delhi franchise, Delhi Capitals and was also Principal Sponsor for the team in the 2020 edition of the IPL.

Delhi Capitals has brought JSW Group on board as the team’s Principal Sponsor for the years 2021–2023. As a part of the association, the JSW insignia will be sported on the front of the team’s jersey and complemented by in-stadia branding of the diverse JSW product portfolio during the tournament. “We share the same ethos and philosophy, and that makes our franchise one of the most formidable brands in the IPL,” Kiran Kumar Grandhi, chairman and co-owner, Delhi Capitals, said.

Both brands stand united in their pursuit of excellence, and share an outright vision that revolves around constantly striving to achieve new heights and being ‘Better Everyday’. With a minimum committed association for three years, the JSW Group also continues to raise its brand value by empowering and partnering sports properties in India. The company’s other associations also include the principal sponsor of their football club, Bengaluru FC, building one of Asia’s most respected Olympic Training Institutes, Inspire Institute of Sport and supporting an over 50-member Olympic Sport Athlete portfolio that includes Wrestling World Champion Bajrang Punia, Junior Javelin World Champion, Neeraj Chopra and Olympic Medallist Sakshi Malik.

IPL continues to attract the world’s best talent from the sport, making it a globally respected and aspirational brand, attracting a number of national brands with a global recall value, Parth Jindal, co-owner, Delhi Capitals, and managing director, JSW Cement and Paints, Founder Inspire Institute of Sport and director, JSW Sport, said. “While the league sponsorships consisted of a number of new age enterprises from the Tech space, they were complemented by well-established national brands such as ourselves. This varied combination of brands is a testament of how the IPL as a single platform provides the best outreach into a very diverse demographic,” he added.

The IPL and the IPL brand has weathered the pandemic storm, and successfully ensured that brand value creation continues, Jayant Acharya, director – commercial, marketing and corporate strategy, JSW Steel, added, "At the close of the IPL in 2020, through our advertising mix on TV and digital, JSW Group reached out to more than 125 million of our audiences which made a strong case for the extension of this association. We also achieved strong growth in our brand awareness scores driven slowly by our association."