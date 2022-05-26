Delhi Capitals partners with FanCraze to launch digital collectibles and NFTs

Delhi Capitals has entered into an exclusive partnership with FanCraze to issue digital collectibles and build Web3.0 experiences. Delhi Capitals is the first IPL team to launch digital collectibles and NFTs. Delhi Capitals is looking forward to launching the Indian cricket ecosystem into the next generation of sports-based assets and apps, Vinod Bisht, interim CEO, Delhi Capitals, said. “We will be debuting the first Delhi Capitals’ NFTs in early June and want to give our fans the ability to own a piece of their favourite team and players. FanCraze has already shown us what is possible if one combines creators, cricketers, content, and commerce,” he added.

FanCraze’s marketplace went live in early February and claims to have recorded substantive traction and high levels of fan engagement while it is still in early beta. FanCraze also announced earlier this week that it had secured the official associate partnership of the BCCI with its sponsorship of the Women’s T20 Challenge. “FanCraze is pioneering new innovations in sports-based digital collectibles with its thriving cricket NFT marketplace and games like FanCraze Flash. The partnership with Delhi Capitals will allow us to further accelerate our foray into play-to-earn gaming and to bring-to-market new offerings for Indian cricket fans”, Anshum Bhambri, CEO, FanCraze, stated.

FanCraze launched ICC’s NFT program to kickstart the cricket metaverse. In addition to the ICC, FanCraze partners with Cricket West Indies (CWI), and a number of yet-unannounced marquee teams, leagues and cricket stars that give the company an NFT portfolio of more than 25,000 cricketers.

