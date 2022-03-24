Delhi Capitals partners with Bira 91

Bira 91 will be the official cheer partner of the Delhi-based franchise

Delhi Capitals has announced its association with beer brand, Bira 91. As Delhi Capitals’ official cheer partner, Bira 91 will bring in a fresh and innovative approach to engage with fans through this partnership, an official statement said. A five-year-long partnership will involve a host of unique activations and curated offerings enabling consumers to celebrate their love for cricket and beer.

Be it on the field or off, Delhi Capitals is always determined to push the envelope and explore new avenues, Vinod Bisht, interim CEO, Delhi Capitals, said. “Together, we are looking forward to creating exciting and innovative experiences for our fans and building a successful partnership that pushes both our fast-growing brands to greater heights,” he added on the association.

For Ankur Jain, founder and CEO, Bira 91, coming on board as the official cheer partner of Delhi Capitals is a milestone moment for Bira 91’s longstanding affinity with cricket. “As a brand that is born and based in the heart of Delhi, Connaught Place, Bira 91 holds a strong emotional connect with the city, team and fans alike. Both cricket and beer are integral aspects of Delhi’s culture and enjoy the unwavering love and support of the people. Personally too, being born and brought up in Delhi, this partnership is close to my heart as I have always cheered for Delhi Capitals,” Jain stated.

Established in 2015, Bira 91 is an Indian craft beer brand headquartered in Delhi. It is backed by Sequoia Capital India, Sofina of Belgium, and Kirin Holding of Japan. As per the company, Bira 91 is available in over 500 towns and cities spread across 15 countries and brews its beers across five breweries in India.

Read Also: FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 brings BYJU’S as its official sponsor

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook