Delhi Capitals onboards Seagram’s Royal Stag as official partners

Seagram’s Royal Stag has become the official partner of the Delhi Capitals. As per the company, cricket has always been central to Royal Stag’s brand communication and with this association for IPL 2022, Royal Stag aims to bolster its engagement with cricket fans across the country and cement its loyalty towards the game through engagement with fans throughout the season.

IPL ensures that millions of men and women remain glued to the telecast for almost two months, experiencing the highs and lows of their favourite teams, Kartik Mohindra, CMO, Pernod Ricard India, said. “Delhi Capitals is a blend of international and Indian stars, and their brand of cricket is a cocktail of natural talent and astute strategy. With Rishabh Pant captaining the ship for Delhi Capitals, we know we will get the attention of millennials towards our brand. Cricket being one of India’s biggest passions, we wanted to use the platform of T20 to connect with our consumers using the cultures of Delhi and the ethos of the team Delhi capitals,” he added.

For Dhiraj Malhotra, executive director, Delhi Capitals, it’s important to associate with brands that value the sport and understand the emotions attached with it. “Our partnership with Royal Stag for the forthcoming season of the Indian Premier League is definitely going to be one of our highlights. Royal Stag stands for all of that, and I am confident this will be a successful partnership for both of us,” he added.“From the first time I came to India in 2000, I have always known that Royal Stag has been associated with cricket. It’s always in the front in any tournament that I have played,” Shane Watson, assistant coach, Delhi Capitals, commented on the association.

