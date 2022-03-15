Delhi Capitals onboards RapiPay as neo banking partner for IPL 2022

The sponsorship will help RapiPay increase brand awareness among Indian consumers for its payments and digital banking services

RapiPay Fintech has entered into a strategic partnership with Delhi Capitals. As per the partnership, RapiPay Fintech has become Delhi Capital’s neo banking partner for the 15th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). RapiPay becomes the first-ever player in its category to partner with an IPL team for sponsorship of this scale.

It is a shared quest for success and excellence that made us associate with Delhi Capitals, Nipun Jain, CEO, RapiPay Fintech Ltd., said. “Cricket is the pulse of our nation and IPL matches are the most-watched event on TV and OTT platforms in our country. Our association with Delhi Capitals will help us in boosting our brand awareness and further propel our Neo Banking initiatives pan India,” he added.

Making its debut in IPL with this partnership, RapiPay aims to connect with millions of cricket fans across the world. The RapiPay brand logo will feature on the back of Delhi Capitals players’ helmets and caps. “I am confident this will be a successful partnership for both brands,” Vinod Bisht, interim CEO, Delhi Capitals, said.

The latest partnership reinforces RapiPay’s brand-building strategy and expanded commitment to grow neo banking to the last mile in India.

Read Also: Dentsu India names Aalap Desai as CCO for Taproot Dentsu and Isobar India

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook