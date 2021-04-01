Delhi Capitals inks digital content deal with OctaFX

Delhi Capitals names OctaFX as official trading partner.

JSW-GMR co-owned Delhi Capitals has entered into a year-long partnership with OctaFX and brought them on board as the team’s Official Trading Partner. The deal, which includes an exclusive digital content partnership with the brand, is a first of its kind for Delhi Capitals. “This association highlights the value of our digital platforms in providing sponsors visibility and access to the large and engaged audience cultivated by Delhi Capitals. OctaFX’s consumer-first approach is in sync with our team’s values and our strong connect with our key stakeholders – the fans,” Vinod Bisht, CEO, Delhi Capitals, said.

Under the partnership, Delhi Capitals’ flagship digital asset, DCTV, and all content produced under it, will be sponsored exclusively by OctaFX. With sports largely being played behind closed doors, owing to the ongoing pandemic, there has been a global decline in traditional sports sponsorship entitlements such as on-ground activations, in-stadia branding and match day experiences. Delhi Capitals was one of the first movers in the trend towards shifting focus to content marketing and delivering value for sponsors on social media. Sponsoring Delhi Capitals is an exciting opportunity for the OctaFX team, Anna Raes, OctaFX official representative, stated. “ We strive to support young and diligent players on their way to fulfil their ambitions, and realise their full potential. When it comes to ambitions, online investing and sports are very much alike. Delhi Capitals is a young and up-and-coming team aspiring for success. Similarly, OctaFX aspires to be an ambitious leader in investing by putting their best efforts to create a valuable experience for traders,” she added.

In IPL 2020, Delhi Capitals launched DCTV, a video publishing platform that offers curated content to its combined 10.7 million social media followers. Creating instant impact, DCTV’s videos garnered 450 million views. Recognising the need to capitalise on digital content marketing and the growing valuation of Delhi Capitals’ assets, OctaFX has signed the exclusive deal to maximise their digital outreach and amplify engagement. The brand will sponsor 6 fan-favourite digital IPs under the DCTV umbrella – DC All Access, DC on The Pitch, Capitals Unplugged, DC Specials, Salaam Dilli and FanCam. Apart from this, the brand will also have access to the team’s marquee players for developing its key communication and elevating its customer engagement.

