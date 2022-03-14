Delhi Capitals announces BOLT as principal sponsor

Through this partnership, the company aims to amplify the brand message ‘electricity is the new fuel’

Delhi Capitals has announced BOLT, an EV infrastructure provider, as its principal sponsor. The BOLT brand logo will feature on the leading arm of the Delhi Capitals match jersey in the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Through this partnership, the company aims to amplify the brand message ‘electricity is the new fuel’, thereby highlighting how the brand is enabling EVs across India, and encouraging the adoption of e-mobility in the country. Furthermore, the partnership will also promote efforts in enhancing the air quality index in the national capital region (NCR), through the availability of EV charging solutions.

The scale and reach of IPL provides a great platform to rapidly drive awareness and familiarity for the brand across the country, as we expand our geographic footprint, Jyotiranjan Harichandan, co-founder, BOLT, stated. “This gives us the opportunity to introduce our EV charging infrastructure to a wider audience thereby accelerating the adoption of EVs across the country. By providing an EV charging network, we look forward to playing a role in India’s transition towards EVs,” he added.

“I welcome BOLT to the Delhi Capitals family. Both brands have multiple values in common, such as our spirit, and the determination to leave an impression. BOLT’s vision of creating a healthier and pollution-free environment is exemplary,” Vinod Bisht, interim CEO, Delhi Capitals, said.

BOLT is an EV charging network, comprising the universal BOLT charging point and the BOLT operating system. It is a network of IoT-enabled EV charging points that connects riders across the country, that has been developed to build an EV charging infrastructure. BOLT was founded in 2017 by Mohit Yadav and Jyotiranjan Harichandan. The start-up has raised $4.5 million in funding from Union Square Ventures and Prime Venture Partners, and has offices in Bangalore and Singapore.

